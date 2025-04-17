Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $114.54 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

