Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $120.47, but opened at $114.85. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 100,165 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after buying an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 108.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

