Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Oshkosh worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.