Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PALAF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
