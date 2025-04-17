Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Paysafe worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSFE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paysafe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Paysafe Stock Down 2.6 %

Paysafe stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $878.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.