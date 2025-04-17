PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $169.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

PDD stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in PDD by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

