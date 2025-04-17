Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTON. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

