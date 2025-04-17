Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Penumbra worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.93.

NYSE PEN opened at $278.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 818.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

