PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTRB. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

