PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $190.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.73.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

