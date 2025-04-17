Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.