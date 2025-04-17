Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Up 76.4% in March

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 128.4% in the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.65. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $154.90.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

