Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,042,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Premier Financial stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.