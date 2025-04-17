PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $40,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after acquiring an additional 866,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 658,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,993,000 after purchasing an additional 151,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.2 %

PRCT opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

