ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ProFrac traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 50,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 731,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 338,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,123,580.62. The trade was a 34.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Stock Performance

About ProFrac

The company has a market capitalization of $724.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

