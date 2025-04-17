Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,703 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.