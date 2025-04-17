Q1 Earnings Estimate for Sherwin-Williams Issued By KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

SHW opened at $331.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

