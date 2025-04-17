Q1 Earnings Forecast for Genmab A/S Issued By William Blair

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report released on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%.
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $30.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
