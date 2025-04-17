Q1 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.38 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MUSA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.00.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.9 %

MUSA stock opened at $507.05 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $382.04 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

