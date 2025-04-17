Q1 EPS Estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Boosted by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

