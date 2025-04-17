Q2 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial Cut by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Virtu Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $41.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,993,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

