RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of RadNet worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,532,000 after buying an additional 344,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,110,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,938.61. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,566.28. The trade was a 12.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

