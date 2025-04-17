Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $39,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 659,547 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

