Repsol (REPYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Repsol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Repsol Price Performance
REPYY stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
