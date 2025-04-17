Repsol (REPYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Repsol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Price Performance

REPYY stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REPYY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REPYY

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.