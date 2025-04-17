Research Analysts Set Expectations for PolyPid Q1 Earnings

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for PolyPid in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of PYPD opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PolyPid by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PolyPid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 148,199 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

