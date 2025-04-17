Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stake Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Revvity by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVTY stock opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.61 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

