Robert W. Baird Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $100.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

ALSN stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

