Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,935,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

