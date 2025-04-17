Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook for OXY Q1 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

