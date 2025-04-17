RPC (RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $326.72 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RES opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on RES. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

