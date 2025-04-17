Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,392 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

EMN stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

