Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 48,313 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Blend Labs worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Blend Labs by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLND. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $810.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,311.07. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.