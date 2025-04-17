Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 59,753 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.24% of OneWater Marine worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OneWater Marine by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Baird R W cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,467.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

