Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,380 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in MSA Safety by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

