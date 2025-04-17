Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 136,246 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1,097.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,246 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,097,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,278,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,958,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

