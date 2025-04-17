Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 614,383 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 301.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,377,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,590 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,170,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 845,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,459,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 305,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

