Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 922 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

