Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

