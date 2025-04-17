Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Hafnia worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hafnia by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hafnia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,449,000 after buying an additional 190,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hafnia by 72.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,734,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 1,151,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hafnia by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 287,460 shares in the last quarter.

HAFN opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Hafnia Limited has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

