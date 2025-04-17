Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

HIFS opened at $237.29 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $163.50 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $510.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

