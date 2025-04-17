Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Energy worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 505,634 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 207,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after buying an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after buying an additional 196,619 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

