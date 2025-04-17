Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,683,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 288,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 90,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 539.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 131,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $12,033,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNW stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

