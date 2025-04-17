Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 2,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.1 %

TDW stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

