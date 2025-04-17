Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 369.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,965,000 after purchasing an additional 690,262 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Report on EXTR

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.