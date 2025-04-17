Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $125,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,224,837.92. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,825,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,716,796.39. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,665 shares of company stock valued at $31,561,763. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

