Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369,847 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,491,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 376,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 258,748 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,768,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,426,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

