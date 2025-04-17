Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Banner by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.94. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.