Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,065,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 268,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 2.02. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.