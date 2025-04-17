Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in UniFirst by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $174.02 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.80 and its 200-day moving average is $196.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

