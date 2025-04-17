Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FINV. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price objective (up previously from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.32.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $473.57 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2%. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

FinVolution Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

